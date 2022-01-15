Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 2,430.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

AIOSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.