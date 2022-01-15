Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.86

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

