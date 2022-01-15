AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.59.

NYSE AVB opened at $248.68 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $159.68 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

