AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.59.
NYSE AVB opened at $248.68 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $159.68 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
