Avast’s (AVST) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.67) price target on the stock.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.23) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 603 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 602.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.