Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average of $428.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.69.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

