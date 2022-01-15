Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.