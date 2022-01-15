Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.82.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,371 shares of company stock worth $13,529,227. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

