Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

