Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.50.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.31. 568,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,540. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $4,417,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

