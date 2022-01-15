Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,850.22

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.22 ($25.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($15.04). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.75), with a volume of 122,453 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,834.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.71), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,780.09). Insiders bought 2,257 shares of company stock worth $2,131,404 over the last quarter.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

