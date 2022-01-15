AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 73.8% in December

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVH stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
