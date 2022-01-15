Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

AZMTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

