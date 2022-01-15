Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $536,429.48 and $41,497.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

