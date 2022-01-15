AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.38 on Friday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

