B. Riley Comments on First Busey Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

BUSE opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

