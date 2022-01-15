B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 315,010 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000. RumbleON makes up about 1.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of RumbleON as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.64.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

