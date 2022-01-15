B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $656,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Garrett Motion comprises about 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.