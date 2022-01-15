B. Riley Trims Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price to $40.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
NASDAQ SHEN opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
