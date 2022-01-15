B. Riley Upgrades ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

VRAY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $785.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

