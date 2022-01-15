B. Riley Weighs in on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SBCF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.