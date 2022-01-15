Balancer (BAL) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $121.65 million and $22.15 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $17.52 or 0.00040648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

