Bank of America Begins Coverage on Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VLD has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Shares of VLD stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.