Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $49.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.