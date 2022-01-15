Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 159.4% in December

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.