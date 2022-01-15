Barclays PLC Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,069 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

