Barclays PLC Has $39.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,030,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,665,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $535.16 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.86 and a 200-day moving average of $483.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

