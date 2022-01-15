Barclays PLC Has $41.12 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

