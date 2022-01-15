Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.36) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

BARC opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.56. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

