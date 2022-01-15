Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $43,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNK stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

