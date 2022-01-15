Barclays PLC Sells 14,017 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

