Barclays PLC Sells 228,240 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,211,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,421,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.