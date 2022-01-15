Barclays PLC Sells 48,468 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

