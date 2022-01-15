Barclays PLC Sells 642,247 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

