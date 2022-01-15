Barclays PLC Sells 642,247 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
