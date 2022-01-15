Barclays Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $217.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $197.27 on Thursday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.