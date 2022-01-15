Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €16.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

ETR:PSM opened at €14.38 ($16.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.37. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

