Berenberg Bank Boosts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 200

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.71) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 122 ($1.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.97.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

