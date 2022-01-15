Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. 58,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,442,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,051,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

