Berry Data Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $155,201.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

