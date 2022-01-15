Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($1.23). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.44. 171,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,761. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.26.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

