BIDR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.19 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.75 million and $25.19 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.45 or 0.07692955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.15 or 0.99615044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008294 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

