BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BIGC stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

