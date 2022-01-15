BillionHappiness Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $921,025.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $72.03 or 0.00165495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars.

