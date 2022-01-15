Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $628.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $734.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

