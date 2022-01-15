Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $116.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.04 million and the highest is $157.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $386.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $502.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.31 million, with estimates ranging from $423.84 million to $529.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 156,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

