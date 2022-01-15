BlackRock Inc. Acquires 77,725 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $1,208,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

