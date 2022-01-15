BlackRock Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,146,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $85.92 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

