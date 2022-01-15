BlackRock Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,152,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of Amcor worth $1,172,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 390,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amcor by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 442,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

AMCR opened at $12.37 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

