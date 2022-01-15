BlackRock Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.82% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,266,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.