BlackRock Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $1,440,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

OMC opened at $79.60 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

