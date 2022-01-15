BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $1,481,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of GWW opened at $504.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

